NEW YORK (AP, PIX11) — A woman who was among those injured in a shooting attack on the New York City subway last month has filed a lawsuit against gun manufacturer Glock.

In her lawsuit, Ilene Steur says Glock has “endangered the public health and safety” with its marketing, distribution and sales of its guns, one of which was used in the attack. Steur was one of 10 people shot on April 12 when a gunman fired dozens of bullets in a train full of morning commuters. Thirteen other people were injured in the chaos.

The man charged in the attack, Frank James, has pleaded not guilty to terrorism and other counts. The gun James allegedly used was purchased at a pawn shop — a licensed firearms dealer — in the Columbus, Ohio, area in 2011, a law enforcement official who wasn’t authorized to discuss the investigation said on condition of anonymity.

An email seeking comment was sent to Glock.