NEW YORK (PIX11) – Doctors and officials have been warning about the health risks associated with the Canadian wildfire smoke that has descended on the tri-state region. But what about our pets?

Veterinarian Dr. Michelle Lugones joined PIX11 News to offer some safety tips for our furry friends, including limiting time spent outside, ensuring proper ventilation in your home, and keeping your windows closed.

If you need to take your pet for a walk, experts say 5 to 10 minutes for a bathroom break shouldn’t cause any long-term health effects.

