NEW YORK (PIX11) — An 80-year-old Army veteran from Long Island has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving; he had life-saving surgery on Veterans Day at Stony Brook Medicine.

Joseph Annunziata suffered from a left hemisphere stroke. He needed an emergency procedure. There were immediate improvements in his condition after surgery.

“I’m lucky. Through the grace of god, I thank everybody from the doctors and nurses, and how they are treating me,” he said. “They are wonderful. I thank them from my heart and soul for what they do for me and for the veterans. Without them we’d be lost.”

