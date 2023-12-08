ELIZABETH, N.J. (PIX11) – A vehicle struck three Homeland Security officers and an employee at a New Jersey body shop after it lost control on Friday, according to Elizabeth police.

Police said the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. on Spring Street. A government-issued vehicle was being worked on when the crash happened, according to authorities.

The three officers, the body shop employee and the driver of the car that struck them were all taken to University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

