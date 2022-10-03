NEW YORK (PIX11) — Northbound lanes on the FDR Drive were shut down during rush hour on Monday in response to a vehicle fire, police said.

Around 6:40 p.m., two northbound lanes on the FDR were opened. Drivers were told to expect residual delays.

Lanes were closed by 96th Street in Manhattan, according to the Emergency Management Department. Drivers were advised to consider alternate routes of travel. More on the latest traffic conditions can be found here.

Officials have not yet said if there were any injuries as a result of the fire. As of 6:30 p.m., there’s been no word on what caused the vehicle fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.