1 injured in fiery crash on BQE: FDNY

At least one person was injured during a fiery multi-vehicle crash on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway Wednesday morning.

It happened on the northbound lanes along Atlantic Avenue around 5:45 a.m.

At least four vehicles appeared to be involved, AIR11 footage showed.

One of the vehicles burst into flames, which spread to part of the pickup truck in front of it.

At least one person was taken to the hospital for their injuries, FDNY officials said.

For a moment, all lanes were shut down, but one lane has since reopened.

Delays stretch all the way to the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, according to AIR11.