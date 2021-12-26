Vandalism threatening last runs of vintage NYC subway cars

Trains in service on the Williamsburg Bridge on Wed., July 1, 2020. R-32 in temporary service as a Z. (Marc A. Hermann / MTA)

NEW YORK — The celebratory last runs of vintage New York City subway cars could be in jeopardy because of vandalism.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced recently it would run one train of the 1960s-era cars on four Sundays beginning Dec. 19 before they are put on display at the New York Transit Museum.

The New York Daily News reported Saturday that the museum’s director says someone kicked in one of the cars’ seats during the first run and that remaining runs could be canceled.

The cars are nicknamed the Brightliners. They were the first large fleet of mass-produced stainless-steel cars purchased by the MTA and have been seen in movies including “Spiderman: Homecoming” and “Joker.” They’ll make their final runs on the F, D and Q lines.

Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021; and Jan. 2, 2022 R-32 Retirement Runs

Departs 2nd Av Station on the line at 10:00a.m., 12:00p.m., 2:00p.m., and 4:00p.m., making all express stops to 145th St Station on the line

line at 10:00a.m., 12:00p.m., 2:00p.m., and 4:00p.m., making all express stops to 145th St Station on the line Departs 145th St Station on the line at 11:00a.m., 1:00p.m., 3:00p.m., and 5:00p.m., making all express stops to the 2nd Ave Station on the line

Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 – Final Farewell to the R-32s

To commemorate its final run, the cars will run on the original debut route from 1964, on the line (the then-BMT Brighton Line).

Departs Brighton Beach on the line at 10:00a.m., 12:30pm, 3:00p.m., 5:30pm 96th St, making express stops on the Brighton and Broadway Lines, via the Manhattan Bridge

line at 10:00a.m., 12:30pm, 3:00p.m., 5:30pm 96th St, making express stops on the Brighton and Broadway Lines, via the Manhattan Bridge Departs 96th St Station on the line at 11:00a.m., 1:30p.m., 4:00p.m., 6:30p.m. to Brighton Beach, making express stops on the Brighton and Broadway Lines, via the Manhattan Bridge