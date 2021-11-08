Vaccine rollout at some NYC schools hit snags with long lines

NEW YORK — Parents waited hours with their children on Monday to get COVID vaccination shots for their kids.

Monday was the first day the city offered Pfizer doses to children ages 5 to 11 at schools. Demand was greater than expected, forcing some long waits.

Each school was given 50 doses, according to the Department of Education. At PS 40 in Gramercy park, those doses ran out quickly. Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter said they had enough shots and the city was ready for the rollout, but Mayor Bill de Blasio acknowledged some issues.

“We had four sites that had delay in getting their supply. That’s being fixed right now,” de Blasio said. “We have seen some lines I’m told at 12 schools in Districts One and Two in Manhattan, District 15 in Brooklyn. It is great to see that kind of demand. We got to match it now. We laid in supply and staffing for the amount of demand we expected. If we’re seeing more demand, well, that’s a good thing, but we got to catch up with it quickly.”

Some waited in lines at schools with folding chairs.

From Monday, Nov. 8 through Monday, Nov. 15, vaccination sites will pop up in every city school that serves kids ages 5 to 11, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last week. Over the course of a week, 1,070 school vaccination sites will be set up, with over 200 school sites open each day.

“We want to make it really easy for parents in this youngest group, the five- to 11-year-olds,” de Blasio said. “We want to make it really, really easy for them to get their kids vaccinated.”

To find a schedule, click here.