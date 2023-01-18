NEW YORK (PIX11) — All types of uterine cancer, including endometrial cancer, have now been added to the list of WTC-Related Health Conditions.

As of Jan. 18, 2023, women who can certify they were exposed to 9/11 toxins near ground zero and have developed uterine cancer, are eligible for free health care and compensation.

Sara Director, a partner at Barasch and McGarry, which represents thousands of people affected by 9/11, told PIX11 News “it is a big win for women within the 9/11 community. Finally our voices are being heard, our illnesses are being taken seriously.”

Director said uterine cancer is now “published in the federal register, making cancer and endometrial cancer the 69th covered cancer.”

PIX11 News spoke with Maureen Gainey, who was diagnosed with endometrial cancer in 2018. “I think it’s long overdue, and I think a lot of women have suffered,” Gainey said.

On Sept. 11, 2001, she was on an Express Bus that got trapped in the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel after the second plane hit. She then returned to work in her office at 1 Liberty Street, a block from ground zero.

“The fires were still burning, the giant hose pouring water into it at all times. They kept telling us, ‘Oh, it’s safe to be here. It’s safe to be in the building, blah blah blah,'” Gainey said.

Gainey said it’s a relief to now be eligible for health care and compensation. “It’s scary. Once it happens, it can happen anytime. It’s nice to know it’s covered and if i do have any issues, it’s covered,” she said.