NEW YORK (PIX11) — Urban farms have been sprouting up across New York City, with buildings and rooftops serving as farming sites. There’s even a new office in the city government to coordinate urban agriculture.

The freshness is appearing around the boroughs. Viraj Puri is the co-founder and CEO of Gotham Greens. The company has been growing in Brooklyn for more than a decade.

“This form of farming is going to play a much greater role in our overall food production system,” he said.

Qiana Mickie is the Director of the Mayor’s Office of Urban Agriculture.

“The key to supporting urban agriculture in NYC is a unique challenge. It’s good for the climate, good for New Yorkers, and good for our land. It can take on different forms,” said Director Qiana Mickey.

The proof is always in the taste. PIX11 News met at a community kitchen in East Harlem called e.terra, where chefs and local groups meet.

Caroline Griggs is the manager at Free Food Harlem. They depend on donations from local producers.

“We’re able to create fresh, beautiful meals for people and just bring the whole community together to serve more of the community,” Griggs said.

Chef Juame Biarnes is the director of Yondu Culinary Studio.

“Health and flavor-wise, freshness is very important. In the case of New York, we have food growing in our roofs and gardens and that’s a treasure that we have,” said Chef Biarnes.

From the farm in the city to your table, New York City’s homegrown produce is on the menu.