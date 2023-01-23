NEW YORK (PIX11) — After more than 300 days without measurable snow, New York City could see 1 to 2 inches of accumulation in the middle of the workweek, forecasts show.

Snow is expected to start falling on Wednesday morning, PIX11 meteorologists said Monday. Up to 2 inches could quickly fall, but the snow is expected to switch over to rain on Wednesday afternoon.

If the forecast changes and there’s no measurable snow, New York City will get closer to breaking a record. The latest New York City has ever gotten a first measurable snowfall in a winter season is Jan. 29, 1973, when 1.8 inches fell, according to the National Weather Service.

“If Central Park receives no measurable snow, it will likely break the record for the latest 1st measurable snow for the season which is 1/29/1973,” NWS tweeted on Sunday night.

The current NWS forecast predicts less than an inch of snowfall along the coast. Orange County in the Lower Hudson Valley could see 2 to 5 inches, with the most snow falling north and west of I-84.

Thursday and Friday are forecast to have some snow along with temperatures in the 40s.

New York City last had measurable snowfall on March 9, 2022, according to the NWS. There was some accumulation of measurable snow Monday in areas about 80 miles from New York City.