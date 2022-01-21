Unruly passenger who refused to wear mask on Delta flight faces 20 years in prison: officials

The three women are accused of assaulting the Delta security agent after they were told they would not be allowed on a flight. (Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man who refused to wear a facemask, threw a can at another passenger and “mooned” flight attendants on a flight to John F. Kennedy International Airport now faces up to 20 years in prison, an official from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said.

Ireland native Sean McInerney made an appearance in Brooklyn Federal Court Jan. 14, where he was charged with intentionally assaulting and intimidating a member of a Delta flight crew. McInerney, 29, was flying from Dublin to New York on Jan. 7 when he caused havoc and distress to the crew and other passengers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

During the course of the flight, McInerney allegedly engaged in misconduct, including: refusing to wear a face mask, throwing a beverage can at another passenger, pulling down his pants and underwear to “moon” crew members and passengers and putting his own hat on the flight captain’s head. He’s also accused of kicking another passenger’s seat and refusing to sit down while the plane was approaching John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Officials said McInerney’s final destination was Florida, where he was headed to take a job teaching soccer at a Daytona academy.