NEW YORK (PIX11) — Members of the FDNY rank-and-file gathered for two funerals this week, as some among the department expressed concern about six deaths involving active personnel since early December.

The ages of those who died ranged from 31 to 60. Three of the deaths happened off-duty. The three that happened on duty were under review by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

The cause of death in the first incident, involving probationary firefighter Vincent Malveaux, who was 31, was still “pending further study,” the ME said nearly three months after Malveaux collapsed during training on Randalls Island at the FDNY Academy. He died Dec. 3 at Harlem Hospital.

Also pending was the ME’s review of a more recent medical episode, when firefighter Jesse Gerhard, 33, became unresponsive at his Far Rockaway firehouse and died on Feb. 16 — less than a day after responding to a two-alarm house fire. A source told PIX11 News he suffered seizures at his firehouse before he died. Gerhard’s funeral was held in Bay Shore, Long Island on Wednesday.

The only on-duty death where the ME’s review was completed concerned Lt. Joseph Maiello, 53, who was found unresponsive at Staten Island’s Engine 163/Ladder 83 the day after Christmas. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner told PIX11 News Maiello died from hypertension and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease: natural causes.

Lt. Thomas Keery, 60, died from a medical episode while off duty on Dec. 28 — two days after Maiello — and his cause of death wasn’t released.

In January, firefighter Chris Viviano, 53, died of COVID-19 complications, according to the FDNY. He was the 16th FDNY member to succumb to COVID.

Then, on Feb. 17, Lt. Robert Cruz, of Queens, was rushed to the hospital with stomach pains. A close family friend, Felix Soto, said Cruz’s condition rapidly declined and he died at the hospital a day after Gerhard was pronounced dead in Far Rockaway.

Lt. James McCarthy, president of the Uniformed Fire Officers Association, asked the FDNY and the department’s chief medical officer last week to look at the six deaths because “we need to find out if [there are] any similarities between these five or six people who have died recently.”

Raising concerns about a COVID connection

The request came amid political sensitivities surrounding COVID treatment and vaccine mandates. McCarthy told PIX11 News on Monday that his membership wants to know if COVID symptoms or the vaccine could have played a role in the recent medical emergencies.

The FDNY issued a brief statement in response, saying “The Department will work with the UFOA — and all unions — to address their concerns. The health and safety of FDNY members is paramount.”

It’s been well-documented in the nearly two years since COVID-19 reached New York City that the virus can cause heart problems and blood clots. Union leadership is interested in knowing if side effects from the virus can be exacerbated by physical exertion during firefighting activities.

A recent study by the Veterans Administration, which looked at 150,000 patients who survived COVID, found the risk of heart disease soars in the first year after the viral infection, even if it’s a mild case. The risk of coronary artery disease increased by 72%, the study said, while 63% of the patients were more likely to have a heart attack and 52% had a higher risk of suffering a stroke.

However, the Centers for Disease Control, through its COVID-19 Real-Time Learning Network, pointed out that getting the vaccine can protect people from a known side effect of the virus: myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle. The CDC said unvaccinated people have a four- to eight-times higher risk of getting myocarditis after COVID infection. The overall risk of myocarditis is extremely low for vaccinated people.

Back in October 2021, 77% of FDNY personnel were vaccinated against COVID-19, but that number increased greatly as vaccine mandates were implemented. Still, in December 2021, about 10% of firefighters called out sick with COVID during the surge of the omicron variant in New York City.

Dr. Laila Woc-Colburn, an infectious disease expert with Emory University, said the FDNY may want to consider a cardiac check before its personnel resume firefighting duties after a bout with COVID. The doctor said it’s a practice currently enforced for professional athletes in the NBA and NFL.

“Before they’re deemed eligible to play, they have to go through a cardiac workup,” Woc-Colburn said. “COVID not only attacks the lungs, it also impacts the heart.”

Regarding Malveaux’s fatal medical episode in early December, the UFOA president said he learned the probie had a “large buildup of proteins in his body,” possibly caused by the physical exertion of training, and “the proteins weren’t being excreted, so they attacked his organs.”

These symptoms would be consistent with a rare medical emergency called Rhabdomyolysis, where a body can break down from lack of hydration, causing changes in the body’s PH. In Malveaux’s case, the Medical Examiner hasn’t reached any public conclusions yet.

The UFOA president said in a memo to active and retired FDNY members last Friday, “We have requested that an independent epidemiologist evaluate our concerns and investigate any potential correlations that should be addressed.”

McCarthy said he was told by the acting chief of department’s office that they have been discussing the concerns raised by the union and will have more conversations moving forward.