QUEENS (PIX11) — An unidentified body with severe burns was found in a burning car in Queens, according to the police.

Police responded to a call of a car on fire around 2:37 a.m., at the intersection of Mott Avenue and Bay 25th Street. After firefighters extinguished the fire, a body was discovered in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, police said.

The body was covered in severe burns, police said. First responders declared the person dead on the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).