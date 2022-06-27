NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old child were among two people injured while subway surfing in recent weeks in New York City, NYPD Chief of Transit Jason Wilcox said during an MTA board meeting Monday.

The “u nfortunate trending issue” is, to an extent, fueled by social media, Wilcox said. Most of the subway surfers are young.

“There is nothing fun or funny about this type of activity,” he said.

There have been hundreds of incidents of subway surfing in recent months, NYC Transit President Richard Davey said. He urged people not to ride on top of trains.

“Please, please, do something else with your time because surfing is dangerous,” Davey said.

A 15-year-old boy recently suffered serious injuries to his head while riding on top of a No. 7 train in Queens, Wilcox said. At the end of May, a 12-year-old child was injured while subway surfing on a No. 5 train in the Bronx.

A number of people have suffered fatal falls from subway surfing in recent years. In late 2021, a man fell from the top of a moving J train as it crossed the Williamsburg Bridge. He was run over by the train.

Subway surfer deaths were also reported in 2016 and in 2017. There was also a 2019 subway surfing death. The New York Daily News reported the victim in that incident was a 14-year-old boy.