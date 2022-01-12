‘Unfortunate circumstances’: Billy Joel reschedules MSG show

NEW YORK — COVID-19 has caused musician Billy Joel to push back a Madison Square Garden show for the second time.

The singer announced the decision on Instagram.

“Nothing is more important to me than the safety and well-being of my band, crew, and the fans,” Joel wrote in a statement. “Due to unfortunate COVID-related circumstances, we made the decision to reschedule the Jan. 14 concert at MSG.”

The show was originally scheduled for May 2, 2020, before it was pushed back to Friday. The new date is Aug. 24.

Tickets purchased for the previous dates will be honored at the Aug. 24 show, according to Joel’s website.