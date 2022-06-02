NEW YORK (AP) — A pair of Brooklyn attorneys have agreed to a new plea deal that could significantly reduce their time spent behind bars for setting fire to an empty New York City police vehicle two years ago.

Under the new plea deal, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is recommending that the attorneys, Colinford Mattis and Urooj Rahman, would face no more than two years in prison in connection with the firebombing of the police vehicle. No one was injured in the attack, which came amid an eruption of demonstrations following the death of George Floyd. The attorneys could have faced up to 10 years in prison.

Mattis and Rahman pleaded guilty on October of 2021. Surveillance cameras recorded Rahman hurling what prosecutors described as a Molotov cocktail into a police vehicle, setting fire to its console near an NYPD station house. Officers later arrested the lawyers and said they found a lighter, a beer bottle filled with toilet paper, and a gasoline tank in the back of a minivan driven by Mattis.

Prosecutors in the case were criticized by some members of the legal community who claimed it was a case of overkill driven by the Trump Administration’s heavy-handed approach to the Floyd protests.

PIX11 contributed to this post.