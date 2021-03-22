‘Unacceptable’: Councilman Keith Powers talks recent issues involving Dept. of Corrections

NEW YORK — The Department of Corrections is expected to appear before the New York City Council to address recent issues, including illegal recordings of prisoners and their lawyers, the death of two prisoners and the accidental release of two inmates.

Councilmember Keith Powers said everything happening is “unbelievable” and “unacceptable.”

Powers, who is also the chairman of the city council’s criminal justice committee, spoke about the accidental inmate releases, saying it’s something that doesn’t happen very often.

He also spoke about the recent report of about 1,500 phone calls between inmates and social workers or attorneys illegally recorded, with some sent to district attorneys.

“We have sort of pried the door open to find out what’s going on, but we might find out that there’s more,” he said.

When asked if he thinks Dept. of Corrections Commissioner Cynthia Brann should resign amid the recent incidents, Powers said he hasn’t called for any changes, but he’s also talking with the mayor’s office to make sure they know all the issues.

Rise in anti-Asian attacks

Powers said the past few months have been “absolutely horrible and horrifying.”

He said they are working on redoubling efforts, but also said there has been a failed leadership in denouncing the attacks happening early on at the start of COVID-19.

“We also have to act swiftly to both be more preventative and have more resources there, and also New Yorkers have to be vigilant,” he said.