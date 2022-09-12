NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Brace yourself, drivers: The UN General Assembly is coming.

From Tuesday, Sept. 13 through Sept. 27, a slew of roads across Manhattan will be closed as world leaders meet. The UN General Assembly can snarl traffic across the borough.

The full list of closures from the NYPD is below:

FDR Drive between Whitehall Street and 42nd Street

Area bounded by 60th Street on the North, 34th Street on the South, 1st Avenue on the East and 3rd Avenue on the West; All inclusive

Area bounded by 54th Street on the North, 48th Street on the South,1st Avenue on the East and Madison Avenue on the West; All inclusive

6th Avenue between West 50th Street and West 59th Street

5th Avenue between East 55th Street and East 63rd Street

Grand Army Plaza between 58th Street and 60th Street

Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and 5th Avenue

Madison Avenue between East 42nd Street and East 58th Street

Park Avenue between East 61st Street and East 62nd Street

Lexington Avenue between East 57th Street and East 42nd Street

FDR Drive Service Road between 48th Street and 49th Street

East 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 61st Street between 5th Avenue and Lexington Avenue

West 59th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

West/East 58th Street between Broadway and Madison Avenue

West/East 57th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

56th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

55th Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue

54th Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue

53rd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

52nd Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue

51st Street between 7th Avenue and 1st Avenue

50th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

East 49th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road

East 48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road

East 47th Street between 3rd Avenue and Park Avenue

42nd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

34th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive