BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — New York’s Ukrainian community continued to pray for their friends and family back home.

Hundreds gathered in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn in Asser Levy Park Sunday late afternoon, to sing, cry and wave their blue and yellow flag.

“This is genocide. This is real genocide of Ukrainian people. I have lots of family and friends who are there, and they are fighting right now, and I don’t know if they are ok,” Marina Skripay said.

Civilians, both men and women, have picked up guns to fight to protect their families and their homes. Their loved ones and relatives half a world away in New York said they are terrified for their safety.

“This is inhumane, barbaric, and absolutely unreal. We are for Ukraine, for freedom, for democracy always, always,” Liliya Sabler said.

In addition to fear and sadness, there was anger at Vladimir Putin for invading their homeland.

“My parents are buried there. My friends are there. I have lot of family there and everybody is suffering right now because of this killer Putin,” Victor Borovsky said.

New Yorker Freyda Markow attended the vigil to show support for the Ukranian community.

“I am here to support these people. Our neighbors, our friends. They are part of us. And all we can do is show support for them,” she said.