EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Ukrainian custom, special to this time of year, will be almost impossible as the country’s citizens flee or are under attack.

Ukrainian Easter eggs, known as Pysanky, symbolize life and rebirth.

“For the Ukrainian people, we need that now. We need that more than ever,” artist Sofika Zielyk said.

The first-generation Ukrainian American lives and works in the East Village. She makes the colorful eggs in her apartment. She learned how to make a Pysanka from her mother when she was a child.

“This was done around springtime to bring the sun back after a long winter. People chose an egg because the yoke reminded them of the sun,” she said.

This tradition started thousands of years ago and has been passed down through the generations. But the way the egg is made remains the same. It can take several hours to create just one.

“This is done in the traditional batik way. It’s done with hot wax. A stylus, hot wax and different dyes,” Zielyk said.

The eggs have intricate designs, many with meaning unique to Ukrainian culture and history. As part of the folklore, the eggs also ward off evil.

As Ukrainians suffer in the war, this springtime Easter tradition will not happen for many people there.

In response to the war, Zielyk said she plans to bring her Pysanky next week to the Ukrainian Institute of America. An art installation will be available for all to see and admire.