NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Ukrainian fashion designer living in New York City is donating funds from her clothing brand that will directly help women and children with aid relief in Ukraine as Russia continues to invade.

Tamara Davydova works and live in SoHo, but her story starts back in Kyiv.

“This was my dad’s old classic car from 1968,” she told PIX11 News while looking at photos from an album of what life was like back home in Ukraine; it seems like long ago, espcially now that the war broke out just last week.

“The country house is actually next to Irpin and Bucha, where unfortunately the fighting is happening right now,” she said.

Davydova came to the United States at 15 years old and later graduated from Parsons School of Design. She and her husband returned to Kyiv to get married at the Botanical Garden in 2007.

“It was an incredible time when the city was prospering, the country was prospering,” Davydova said.

Now, devastation is taking over. Her parents just made it out and came to New York three weeks ago.

“Their flight here was cancelled three times,” Davydova recalled. “It was incredibly stressful.”

Other family members and friends are still left behind.

“We can’t reach them right now,” Davydova added. “The phones are not working.”

To help, she’s donating 30% of proceeds made from purchases from her fashion brand Minimalist.

“We all have power, and that is why I’m doing this sale, because I want to raise funds to donate to Ukraine relief,” Davydova said. “Right now, I’m choosing Red Cross and UNICEF. It is very difficult to get the money directly to people in Ukraine because the banks are shut down and people aren’t going outside.”

Minimalist uses sustainable materials to support a circular economy and to divert textiles from ending up in landfills.

“The product is meant to maximize the woman’s wardrobe while minimizing the impact on our planet,” she added.

While doing her part to save the planet, she’s also doing what she can to save her home country. She’s optimistic that she’ll be able to return again and bring her sons back for their old summer trips.

To support Davydova’s business while also sending relief to Ukraine, you can shop on her website here.

She is also offering a 10% discount on all merchandise with promo code “TOGETHER.”