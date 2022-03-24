YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — The United States will soon welcome 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.

And with such a large Ukrainian population in the tri-state area already, many could come here. And local governments and relief organizations have already begun to prepare.

“The Ukrainian family we just helped, they left with clothing and some money. That was it,” Frank Pierson of Neighbors For Refugees said.

The Westchester non-profit helps settle refugees into homes and get their lives restarted in New York.

“Many Ukrainian refugees will wish to stay in Europe, closer to their homes. But we’ve also will welcome 100,000 Ukrainians to the United States with a focus on reuniting families,” President Joe Biden said Thursday following a meeting with NATO allies.

Millions of Ukrainians have fled their country, and more are expected to leave as Russia continues to destroy cities. New York City’s Consulate General of Ukraine said preparations to take refugees to New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania have already begun.

“We are already working with local authorities,” Ukraine Consul General Oleksii Holubov said.

New York City’s Mayor and Immigrant Affairs Commissioner released a joint statement Thursday. They said the city is “ready to work hand in hand with our state and federal partners to safely reunite Ukrainians with their loved ones and connect them with city resources and support.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul also announced a new website geared toward helping refugees settling in New York.