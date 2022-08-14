BROOKLYN (PIX11) — After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, these children performed songs and monologues about family separation as bombs dropped on their country. That caught the attention of a Brooklyn theater company.

The eight children performing in “Mom on Skype” at Brooklyn’s Irondale are hoping to raise money and awareness about what’s going on in their homeland. The young performers are from Ukraine’s School of Open-Minded Kids Studio Theater in Lviv.

PIX11’s Magee Hickey has more in the video above.