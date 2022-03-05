MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Demonstrators who came together at a Times Square intersection told PIX11 News they want the people of Ukraine to see their support for them. They also want people in Russia to see that they are being lied to.

There are some things in life that are so terrible, you just can’t sit by and watch them happen. For New Yorkers Olexander and his wife Alena, the war in Ukraine was their calling.

“It’s heartbreaking to see what Russians are doing to Ukrainians,” she said.

In Ukraine, fighting continues to rage all across the country. Intense gun battles and bombings have forced more than 1 million Ukrainian citizens to flee their homes in search of safety.

Russian tanks and troops are violently trying to capture Ukraine’s largest cities like the capital, Kyiv. For the time, Ukrainian fighters, some just local citizens, are managing to hold the Russians back.

Thousands of miles away from the conflict, in Manhattan, thousands of anti-war demonstrators rallied to show their support for the Ukrainian people whose lives and homes are being destroyed.

Meanwhile, Russian citizens are protesting the war across their country, even as they are being arrested by the thousands.

They are feeling the weight of worldwide sanctions that have been placed on their country. The Russian economy has been crippled: inflation is soaring, their stock market has crashed, banks are running out of money and the Russian government is trying to prevent people from leaving.

Experts believe the Russian people are key to ending the war if enough of them come out against it, but the Russian government is doing everything in its power to prevent that.

“There are no freedom channels left in Russia; it’s all propaganda,” Olexander said.

Aside from the television and radio channels, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media where Russian citizens could find out what’s really going on are now blocked in the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are both meeting separately with world leaders this weekend, as the war continues into its second week with no end in sight.