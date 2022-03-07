QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. launched a donation drive Monday for Ukrainians in need.

“Those who have remained in Ukraine are in desperate need of medical supplies, especially as the Russian government recklessly escalates its brutality against the local population,” Richards said in a statement.

Donations of first-aid kits, bandages, gauze, tourniquets, Aspirin, Acetaminophen, Ibuprofen and other medical supplies can be dropped off on the first floor of Queens Borough Hall in Kew Gardens.

The collected supplies will be delivered to the NYPD, which is also conducting its own donation drive across all 77 precincts. The NYPD and Queens Borough President’s Office will accept donations until Friday. Richards’ office has partnered with a verified nonprofit working on the ground in Ukraine, which will facilitate the distribution of donations.

Queens Borough Hall can be reached by mass transit by taking the E or F subway lines to the Kew Gardens-Union Turnpike subway station or by taking the Q10, Q37 or Q60 buses. The dropbox for donations is open 24 hours a day until Friday.