NEW YORK (PIX11) — Everyday violence continues in parts of Ukraine and Poland has been a lifesaving neighbor.

Thousands of miles away, efforts here in New York City to help are in overdrive. PIX11 News sat down with the Consul General of the Republic of Poland, Adrian Kubicki who said one year later, there is a definite message.

“It’s a call to continuously act to help Ukrainians. Something that starts locally might become a global problem unless we respond,” said Kubicki.

Kubicki said with President Biden’s visit to his country on Feb. 20, he hopes will renew efforts to support the Polish frontline efforts in Ukraine.

Kubicki said there are nearly two million refugees in Poland right now. He said the need is still overwhelming but the polish people have stepped up and are unrelenting in their support.

Dora Chomiak the president of Razom for Ukraine, a New York-based nonprofit that’s working to help connect donations here in America to Ukrainian families in need has thousands of donors and volunteers and has so far raised nearly $80 million to help.

Kubicki said on this first anniversary of the war in Ukraine there is also gratitude for the generosity of New Yorkers.

The Consul General is planning a trip in April to Poland and asked the American people to renew their support to help Ukraine survive and rebuild and urges their use of the #UnifyUkraine.