YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday that state agencies and public authorities will cease business with companies that have continued to do business in Russia.

The Democratic governor previously signed an executive order banning state agencies from doing business with Russian companies. Hochul spoke Thursday at the humanitarian Afya Foundation in Yonkers.

She said New York will also send 100,000 pounds of medical supplies including masks and gowns to Ukraine. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has entered its fourth week.