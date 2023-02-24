NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City and much of the world are pausing to mark one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, an act that has grown to the largest armed conflict in Europe since World War II.

Around 8 a.m. Friday, congressional Rep. Dan Goldman (D-Manhattan/Brooklyn) will deliver remarks at the raising of a Ukrainian flag in solidarity at Bowling Green in Lower Manhattan.

Several city and state landmarks have or will light up in the flag’s blue and yellow colors in similar shows of support, including the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, the Kosciuszko Bridge, the Moynihan Train Hall, and the Empire State Building.

Those visual displays are in addition to artistic performances held to commemorate the solemn anniversary, ranging from an Upper East Side dance and art tribute, to a benefit concert attended by Mayor Eric Adams, to a special performance of Mozart’s Requiem before a crowd of Ukrainian dignitaries and others at the Metropolitan Opera.