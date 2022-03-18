NEW YORK (PIX11) — A group of doctors from the tri-state area and around the world — many of whom only know each other from a Facebook group — are flying to the front lines to help the millions of Ukrainian refugees pouring into Poland.

They’re bringing medical supplies, medicine, and their healing hands to aid the doctors already working around the clock. Dr. Muni Tahzib, a physician with CityMD, and Dr. Laura Gerberg, a pediatric emergency room doctor, have done this before.

They deployed to Haiti after the earthquake in 2010, and to the Bahamas and Puerto Rico after hurricanes ravaged homes. After speaking with front-line doctors in Poland about the refugee crisis spawned by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they decided their help was needed again.

“Every little drop is going to help you know, showing support, even if we’re reaching just 10 or 20 refugees — a kind hand; kind words,” Gerberg told PIX11 News.

The mission of mercy was mounted from the tri-state area and beyond. Dozens of doctors from six countries have signed up so far — many of them are mothers who are leaving their jobs, patients and families to fly to Poland to help on the Ukrainian border.

“Pounds of medicines and medical supplies driving to right up to the border of Poland with Ukraine,” Tahzib said.

Gerberg said she’s been briefed on what doctors are seeing on the front lines.

“These people are traveling you know 5, 10, 100 miles walking; in inclement weather. It’s very cold there still, so there’s going to be a lot of children who are dehydrated, children with cuts and wounds on their feet, who’ve developed pneumonia, all sorts of infections,” she said. “We’re coming with IV fluids, antibiotics.”

Tahzib and Gerberg have completed similar humanitarian missions before. They helped victims of Haiti’s devastating earthquake in 2010, educated against child marriage in the Gambia, and aided people affected by hurricanes in the Bahamas and in Puerto Rico.

“We paired with the military and they took us in their humvees and we went deep into the forest and brought our medicine and our help. We set up makeshift clinics, whether in a local bar that was still standing or just by the side of the road,” Gerberg said.

The doctors have also raised more than $100,000 in donations, including cash to buy supplies and medicines. All of the doctors take unpaid leave and pay for their own expenses to render aid oversees.

“Spreading this word within your family, within your community, within strangers, you know it’s going to make a difference,” Gerberg said. “Everybody actually wants to do something good but the majority of people don’t know how.”

To learn more about the doctors’ mission or to donate, visit davidmichaelfoundation.org/