HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (PIX11) — As Russia’s war with Ukraine continues, efforts are being made on Long Island to send aid to the citizens of Ukraine and others who are affected by war.

Serge Sklyarenko is with the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America. He teamed up with Congressman Tom Suozzi, Dr. David Buchin of Huntington hospital and the Emergency Task force of New York for a good cause. The trio organized the Long Island Ukrainian emergency response drive in Huntington to help Ukrainians and refugees impacted by war.

Blankets, sleeping bags, and medical supplies are just some of what’s being collected. From here the Emergency task force will transport the supplies to a facility in NJ where it will be then sent to Ukraine and distribute to people in need.

With so many lives lost and so many people displaced, this drive is a small token to reassure the citizens of Ukraine and others affected that they’re not alone. To find out how you can donate visit the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America’s website.