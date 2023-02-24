MIDTOWN (PIX11) — Waving Ukrainian flags, and carrying signs calling for an end to the war, hundreds of protesters descended on Ralph Bunche Park, across the street from the United Nations on the anniversary of the Russian invasion.

The gathering was made up of Ukrainians, Russians, and Buryatis, the Asian ethnic group in Russia from which the largest percentage of men who were drafted into the Russian military against their will are from. They joined together, vocally condemning Vladimir Putin, and calling for Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.

Their protest came on the same day that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed the Security Council, right across the street from the demonstration, condemning the invasion, and the day after the U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to do the same thing. The vote was 141 to 7, with 32 abstentions.