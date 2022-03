Many fleeing Ukrainians carried pets across the border.

Nonprofit animal rescue group Paws of War, which is based out of Long Island, dispatched volunteers to help those pets. Paws of War is working with Alamal Animal Rescue. Together they’re providing necessities for refugees and their pets.

PIX11’s Keith Lopez learned more from Paws of War founder Robert Misseri about what volunteers are doing and how you can help. Click here for more information.