The Empire State Building lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. (Credit: Empire State Realty Trust handout)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — The Empire State Building will be lit in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag Thursday evening, as the world marks one year since Russia launched its invasion of the country.

The building will be lit in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, whose home has become the site of the largest armed conflict in Europe since World War II.

The display will be conducted in partnership with CNN’s Impact Your World initiative, according to a news release from the building’s ownership.

The initiative helps direct money to vetted charities focused on humanitarian aid.