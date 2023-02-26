LAGUARDIA AIRPORT, Queens (PIX11) — New York City Uber and Lyft drivers are staging a 12-hour strike Sunday at LaGuardia Airport, calling once again for a pay raise.

The labor action will run from noon to midnight, with drivers picketing at the airport and refusing pickups from the transit hub.

In their third strike in recent months, drivers for the services are calling for higher pay, particularly in the face of inflation and rising costs of living.

The drivers are protesting after Uber filed a lawsuit to stop a planned pay raise for its drivers in December. That rate hike had been approved by the Taxi and Limousine Commission and was supposed to go in place until Uber sued.

At the beginning of January, a New York judge blocked the raise, ruling that though the drivers do deserve a pay increase, the TLC did not properly explain how it determined what that increase should be. The judge urged the TLC to try again.

Sunday’s strike comes a few days before a TLC hearing on the new pay rules.

“As promised, we are continuing to fight to protect the minimum pay standard that the City’s hardworking drivers deserve,” said TLC Commissioner David Do in a statement. “We have proposed a new rule that increases minimum pay and contains detailed explanations of our calculations. We sincerely hope that there will be no further attempts to thwart this much needed pay adjustment.”

A spokesperson for Uber, meanwhile, said that the service anticipated “no impact” to service from the strike.

“Earlier this month, for-hire vehicle drivers got their third rate increase since 2020,” the spokesperson said. “Ours is the only industry in the state with a legally mandated annual wage review tied to the rate of inflation, which we support. As has historically been the case, we anticipate drivers will continue to deliver for New Yorkers today and there will be no impact.”

Added a spokesperson for Lyft, “The TLC’s proposal includes changes that will ensure fairer competition within our industry. We are appreciative of them listening to our concerns and look forward to continued engagement on ways we can improve rideshare overall.”