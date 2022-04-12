NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers weren’t happy after rideshare services apparently surged prices following a subway attack Tuesday.

“[Didn’t] see anything about ‘Shooting Surge Pricing’ in [Lyft’s] terms of use,” one man wrote on Twitter.

Another social media user accused Uber of making a profit “off of peoples suffering.” Both services said that wasn’t the case.

“Thank you for making us aware of the situation on the ground,” Lyft wrote. “We’ve currently suspended prime-time pricing for riders in the area & are working to adjust fares for certain riders who paid prime-time prices when the situation first unfolded.”

Uber said they “capped pricing citywide.”

“If anyone experienced unintended charges in the area during the emergency, we will work to refund them,” Uber continued in a tweet.

Both Lyft and Uber announced those changes Tuesday afternoon, but according to PIX11 News’ Katie Corrado, pricing was still abnormally high hours later. At about 6 p.m., she sent a screenshot of an Uber ride to Brooklyn, which had a low estimate of more than $68.

The app said fares were higher due to “increased demand.”