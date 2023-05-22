NEW YORK (PIX11) — On Monday, Uber launched a new feature for teens in New York City, allowing 13 to 17-year-olds to hail an Uber on their own.

The team feature enables a safety feature, unavailable when adults hail a ride for their children to travel alone. Plus, Uber said that is against their policy.

The parent, the teen or the driver can not turn off the safety feature.

Teens must give their driver a unique pin to ensure they’re in the right car. In addition, there is an encrypted audio recording for an added safety feature in life tracking for parents to watch the ride making sure there are no added stops and it doesn’t go off track.

Uber said all of its drivers have five-star ratings and hundreds of rides.

By next week, Teens can order food through Uber Eats and down the road, Uber said they plan on helping parents enable a spending cap to manage their teen’s budget.