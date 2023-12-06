BAYSIDE, Queens (PIX11) – An Uber driver was injured after a car being pursued by police crashed into his vehicle in Queens, according to sources.

The crash happened around midnight near the corner of 209th Street and 35th Avenue in Bayside. Sources said the suspects’ vehicle flipped on impact.

Two suspects were arrested, according to sources. Sources said the Uber Driver was treated for minor injuries.

