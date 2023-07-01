BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two women were shot while riding a Bx4 bus in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

The incident occurred near 756 Union and Westchester Avenue around 3:21 pm.

According to police, a man was shooting at another vehicle when stray bullets unintentionally hit the bus the women were passengers on.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that shots came from the street and involved a dispute between people not on the bus,” NYC Transit President Richard Davey said. This is another reminder that gun violence has no place in this or any city, that it can victimize innocent bystanders, and we are grateful no bus passengers appear to have been seriously hurt.”

The two women were transported to Lincoln Hospital where they are in stable condition, officials said.

Police stated the gunmen, fled the scene of the incident in a red car.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.