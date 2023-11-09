NEW YORK (PIX11) — A pair of Powerball tickets valued at $50,000 was sold in New York for the Wednesday night drawing, according to lottery officials.

Two lucky winners matched four white balls and the Powerball number needed to take home the third-tier prize. The winning draws were sold at a 7-Eleven at 1580 Broad Hollow Rd. in Farmingdale and a Mobil Gas station at 466 10th Ave. in Manhattan.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s draw were 14, 21, 33, 39, 62 and the Powerball number was 20.

There were no jackpot winners. The next Powerball drawing is on Saturday.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.