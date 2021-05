May 17, 2021 – New York City – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, joined by Jane Rosenthal of the Tribeca Film Festival, Madison Square Garden President and CEO James Dolan, and Kerin Hempel of the New York Roadrunners Club, announces the return of the New York City Marathon and the Tribeca Film Festival from the Great Stage at Radio City Music Hall. Mr, Dolan also announced the closing night of the film festival will take place inside the Music Hall at 100% vaccinated capacity. (Don Pollard / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

ALBANY, N.Y — The latest federal data shows two-thirds of adults in New York have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

At the same time, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday that coronavirus-related hospitalizations statewide are down to 1,143 patients.

That the total is the lowest since Oct. 31.

On the vaccine front, about 46% of 20 million residents are fully vaccinated. That’s above the national average of 40%.