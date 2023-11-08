QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a vehicle after a hit-and-run in Queens left two NYPD officers seriously injured on Sunday.

The crash happened near the intersection of 32nd Avenue and College Point Boulevard in Flushing, according to authorities.

Two uniformed officers were in an unmarked car when the suspect allegedly ran several red lights and collided with them, police said.

They were taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

