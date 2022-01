THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Peace Week is coming to an end in New York City and, ironically, it’s finishing off after a surge in violence.

Organizations from all five boroughs and their violence interrupters — those specializing in mediating conflict on the streets — gathered on the steps of Bronx Supreme Court to shut down gun violence.

Erica Ford, an intentionally-recognized activist, was there.

"We are here to say that the Bronx is no longer going to be the frontline of death and destruction,” Ford said. "There are children that deserve a right to live."