LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — On Wednesday, three days before the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy, two new initiatives to protect the city from future storm surges made headlines.

One was launched in earnest, the other was proposed. Both were reminders that even as projects get underway to guard against disasters on Sandy’s scale, more work to protect our region is needed.

Along the East River, just above the Manhattan Bridge on Wednesday morning, Mayor Eric Adams led a groundbreaking of the Brooklyn Bridge – Montgomery Coastal Resilience Project, or BMCR. It’s a series of more than 100 retractable flood barriers, each standing nine feet tall when deployed.

The $350 million project is part of a larger system of Lower Manhattan coastal resilience projects that are intended to protect the lowest quarter of the island from storm surge.

“New York City has embarked on the single largest urban climate adaptation project in the country,” Mayor Adams said at the groundbreaking ceremony, flanked by Rep. Jerrold Nadler, and other state and city officials.

“We have to prepare now,” Adams said. “Climate change is near, it’s clear, and it’s a present danger. We’re gonna do everything to prepare our city and to protect New Yorkers.”

The BMCR project, which extends from the Brooklyn Bridge in the south to Montgomery Street in the north, will join the East Side Coastal Resiliency Project to protect the coast of Manhattan from storm surge all the way north to 25th Street.

Two other coastal protection projects are underway in Lower Manhattan: The Battery Coastal Resilience Project, and the Battery Park City Resilience Project. Together, they protect the lowest part of Manhattan island on both the East and Hudson Rivers, but one section of the East River waterfront remains unprotected, going forward.

The Financial District and Seaport Climate Resilience Master Plan, or FDSCR, which stretches from just east of The Battery to the Brooklyn Bridge, is only partially funded.

On Wednesday, Mayor Adams also called on the federal government to provide $8.5 billion to fully fund FDSCR and nine other projects along the city’s 520 miles of coastline.

Also on Wednesday, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was outside of the 28th Street station on the no. 1 train line. It’s where an intense rainstorm in July of last year sent a waterfall plummeting into the station, and it’s where Gillibrand announced what she called the Resilient Transit Act, saying it would provide millions of federal dollars to the MTA to prevent damage from major storms, and other effects of a changing climate.

“Our public transit system is becoming extremely susceptible to flooding, extreme heat, tropical storms, and hurricanes,” Gillibrand said, in introducing the bill.

The announcement coincides with Sandy’s tenth anniversary. The bill still needs to be debated, voted on, and funded.