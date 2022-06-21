MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two men were wounded in a shooting Monday night at a public housing development in the Bronx, according to police.

The victims were struck when shots rang out at the Jackson Houses on Courtlandt Avenue near East 158th Street around 9:40 p.m., authorities said early Tuesday.

One victim was shot in the shoulder, while the second suffered a graze wound to the head, police said. Both victims were transported to a local hospital. Officials described their conditions as stable.

Police described both victims as adult men, but did not provide their exact ages.

As of early Tuesday, investigators had not publicly identified a suspect or announced an arrest in the shooting.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).