BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two kittens were rescued by police officers in Shore Road Park on Aug. 24, the NYPD said.

An Emergency Service Unit stationed at the park responded to the cats, police said.

The animals were trapped in an old construction barrier that was covered in debris and filled with water, according to police.

The cats were taken to Sean Casey Animal Rescue in Brooklyn.

