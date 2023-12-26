MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) – Two teenagers were stabbed inside Grand Central Terminal’s dining concourse on Christmas, according to the MTA.

The stabbing happened around 11:25 a.m. Officials said the two girls, ages 14 and 16, were discovered with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Steven Hutcherson, was arrested less than a minute after a report was made about the stabbing, according to authorities.

Both victims were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue.

Hutcherson has been charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child, according to authorities.

