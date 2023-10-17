BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Five people, including two children, were injured in a fire that broke out in Bushwick early Tuesday morning, according to the FDNY.

Officials said the fire broke out on the second floor of an apartment building on Menahan Street around 4:48 a.m. A lithium-ion battery may have caused the fire, according to the FDNY.

Three adults, a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old were all taken to area hospitals to be treated for smoke inhalation, officials said.

