The MTA will be installing two cameras on each of the NYC subway cars, officials said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

QUEENS (PIX11) — To combat subway crime in New York City, the MTA will be installing two high-quality surveillance cameras in more than 6,000 train cars, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“This will give New Yorkers and subway riders great peace of mind,” Hochul said at a press conference Tuesday morning in Corona. “It’s also about solving crime.”

Hochul said $6 million will be allotted for the project, and, ultimately, 6,455 cars will have the new cameras. Two hundred train cars already have the new technology, the governor said.

“If you prey on New Yorkers, we’re gonna have pictures of you,” MTA CEO Janno Lieber said.

In the wake of the Brooklyn subway attack, the MTA had previously installed hidden surveillance cameras on 65 train cars, the agency said in June. Surveillance cameras that monitor the platforms are already installed in each of the city’s subway stations.

Officials said subway crimes have modestly decreased compared to pre-pandemic levels. Transit crimes have fallen by 4.5% compared to 2019 data, Hochul said.

“As ridership increases, crimes decrease,” the governor added.