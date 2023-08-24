Police are looking for two brothers, a 12-year-old and a 10-year-old, who were last seen on Aug. 21 leaving their home in the Bronx. (Credit: DCPI)

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are looking for two brothers, a 12-year-old and a 10-year-old, who were last seen on Monday leaving their home in the Bronx.

Police described the older brother, Terrel Lucas, as being around 5’1″ in height with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

Police described the younger brother, Jaden Lucas, as being 4’11” with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts and white sneakers.

